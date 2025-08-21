After setting the stage with the electrifying teaser and its powerful first track, Dear Country, Amazon MGM Studios India and Zee Music Co are set to unveil the next song from their upcoming theatrical film, Nishaanchi. Titled "Neend Bhi Teri", this heartfelt ballad, composed, written, and sung by the multi-talented Manan Bhardwaj, brings alive the tenderness of love and longing. ‘Nishaanchi’ Teaser: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Film Teaser Unveiled (Watch Video).

Hauntingly beautiful yet deeply emotional, the track immerses you in the silences, sighs, and unspoken words that define love’s quiet ache.

'Neend Bhi Teri' Song Teaser

Starring Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra, Nishaanchi is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films. ‘Nishaanchi’: ‘Patakha You Are!’ Sara Ali Khan Praises Vedika Pinto in Anurag Kashyap’s Gritty Action-Comedy in Her Insta Story!

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap, this gritty entertainer hits theatres on September 19.

Turn up the feels - "Neend Bhi Teri" drops tomorrow! A melody made for romance, straight from the world of Nishaanchi.

