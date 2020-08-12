Drishyam director, Nishikant Kamat was admitted to Hyderabad's AIG hospital. While he was rumoured to be suffering from liver cirrhosis, the doctors treating him have confirmed his diagnosis of chronic liver disease and secondary infections. His condition was said to be critical but the recent update from the hospital has clarified that though critical, he's currently stable. The director was brought to the hospital on July 31 and has been undergoing treatment since then. Director Nishikant Kamat Gets Hospitalised in Hyderabad, Condition Critical.

Nishikant's health update further clarifies that he continues to be in the hospital's ICU unit. He's being continuously monitored by a team of senior consultants comprising of Gastroenterologists, Hepatologists, Critical Care and others. It's been almost 15 days since he started with his treatment but the news of him getting admitted was shared only recently.

Nishikant Kamat is known for directing Ajay Devgn's Drishyam and also other movies like Madaari and Mumbai Meri Jaan. His debut project, a Marathi release, Dombivli Fast was well-acclaimed by both critics and viewers alike. We wish him a speedy recovery.

