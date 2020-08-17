Director Nishikant Kamat breathed his last at the age of 50. Popularly known for churning films such as Madaari and Drishyam, the filmmaker passed away on August 17, 2020, due to multiple organ failure. It was the deceased's Lai Bhaari actor Riteish Deshmukh who was the first one to tweet and mourn the loss over his death. “I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace," he wrote. This tragic news spread like wildfire on the internet and slowly and steadily many celebrities started to offer condolences to the late star's family. FYI, the filmmaker in quite a short span carved his own legacy and never went the clichéd way by casting a prominent Khan in his film. Nishikant Kamat, Director of Drishyam, Dies at 50; Actors Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh Confirm The Tragic News (View Tweets).

Talking on the same lines, Nishikant made his debut as a director in 2005 with Dombivali Fast and worked with many brilliant stars from both Bollywood and regional cinema. However, it was his film starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Drishyam which garnered him a lot of fame. Even after making critically acclaimed films, you might wonder, why the late director never worked in a full-fledged film with the Khans of Bollywood? Well, then read on. During an old interview with SpotBoye, when Nishikant was quizzed about what's his take on working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, his reply was unfiltered and straight forward. Nishikant Kamat Dies At 50: Anurag Kashyap, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan And Others Offer Condolences (View Tweets).

When Kamat was asked if he is ever tempted to cast Salman or Shah Rukh Khan in some film? To which he had answered, "If the script demands, I will go to them. I respect them, they are senior actors. But I have never been fascinated by them." Well, even though Nishikant was not obsessed with Khans, Salman Khan had made a cameo in his Marathi film. Nishikant Kamat No More: Fans Get Emotional As They Remember Drishyam Director's Amazing Films (Read Tweets).

The filmmaker's reply from his 2018 interview indeed proves that he was a man who never chased SRK or Salman Khan but instead believed in carving his name in the showbiz. Not just a director, Nishikant had also tried his hands in acting with Marathi film Saatchya Aat Gharat and played a negative role in Rocky Handsome. May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!

