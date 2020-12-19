Om Prakash Bakshi, better known as Om Prakash, born on December 19, 1919, in Jammu, was a popular supporting actor from the 1950s until the 1980s. He was majorly known to play comedy roles and has also played lead in a few films. He is best known for his roles in films such as Naukar Biwi Ka, Sharaabi and Chameli Ki Shaadi. But before he got into acting, did you know Om Prakash was a popular radio personality in the late 1930s? Shyam Benegal 86th Birth Anniversary: Let's Celebrate the Legacy of the Cinema Legend by Remembering His 5 Best Movies.

There have been several actors and actresses who have done odd jobs before making their acting debut in the world of cinema. Om Prakash has been intrigued towards theatre, music and films. For the unversed, the late actor had also taken lessons in classical music when he was just 12. Talking about his profession before becoming an actor, Om Prakash had joined All India Radio in 1937. He was given monthly salary Rs 25. Back then he was known as ‘Fateh Din’ and his programmes shot him to fame all over Punjab. Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary Special: Five Milestones Of The Showman Of Bollywood Gave That Beautified Indian Cinema.

Om Prakash was spotted by a well-known filmmaker named Dalsukh Pancholi during a wedding event and it was this director who had given him his first break. He had made his debut with the film Daasi and that’s how his journey in the world of entertainment industry had started. Om Prakash was one of the finest actors of his times. He has done more than 300 films and his performances his films Howrah Bridge, Dus Lakh, Dil Daulat Duniya, Chupke Chupke, Namak Halaal, Gol Maal, Gopi, among others will always be cherished.

