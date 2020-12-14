Raj Kapoor was perhaps the only filmmaker who was not just a sound actor and fascinating director but a brave one at that. Starting his own film production company at age of 24 is no mean task. He was only a few films old when he established RK Films which became the epitome of all things Bollywood for many years. Such was his charisma that his popularity reached Russia as well. Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary Special: Five Lesser Known Facts About The Legendary Director-Actor-Producer That You Aren’t Aware Of

Kapoor has given Indian cinema some of the best movies we have ever seen. But it was his turn as a director that makes us his fans more. In a male-dominated industry where heroes are worshipped, Kapoor went against the tide and later in his career, started making movies with females as the lead protagonist. Their fight, their struggle, their fight against stigma, prejudices and wrong traditions found a voice in his movies back in the time when such movies didn't matter. That's why Raj Kapoor the filmmaker is revered more than Raj Kapoor, the actor. On his birthday today, let us tell you some of his milestone movies...

Barsaat (1949)

Kapoor's first success as a producer and actor was Barsaat. The iconic RK Film logo is also derived from a romantic scene between Nargis and him from this very movie. A story about love lost, found and then lost again, Barsaat is a romantic movie like no other. It was a movie that gave birth to the concept of Pure Love or being in love with love itself. Many movies tapped on it later.

Awaara (1951)

Kapoor was so inspired by Charlie Chaplin's immaculate style of making people laugh at the penniless misery of the destitute without being offensive that the filmmaker emulated the Chaplin's Tramp act for Awaara. That movie was famous for addressing the disparity in society and was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1953. Awaara and many films that followed post it of the actor always included a social commentary and that became a trend in those days.

Mera Naam Joker (1970)

Kapoor apparently wanted to make a trilogy on an entertainers rise and fall but it ended up being a long film which is now a classic. But when it released, Kapoor was almost bankrupt. Told you, Kapoor was an ambitious filmmaker who believed in his movies.

Bobby (1973)

Romantic movies in Indian cinema didn't really have teenage stars romancing but Bobby changed all that. Dimple Kapadia was all of 16 while Rishi Kapoor was 20. Bobby made the concept of young romances so popular that there were a jiffy of such films which released after that. But none could achieve even a fraction of its success.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)

A disfigured heroine and an apathetic hero, SSS was revolutionary because Indian cinema has set parameters of heroine's beauty in movies. Kapoor did that in the late 70s when his movies went back being social commentaries but this time he spoke in the point of view of a woman. Yes, he used nudity to lure the audience to the theatre because that's the language masses understand, even today. While it was grossly misunderstood at first because of the erotic element in it, this movie set a trend of looking at women's body as a sculpted image and also the fact beauty is skin-deep.

