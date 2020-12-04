Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur who was last seen in Ludo shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Om: The Battle Within on Friday (Dec 4). The lad took to his Instagram and shared the photo which sees him looking fierce AF. The poster sees him in quite a rugged and intense look where his mantra seems to win the battle. With a heavy expression, military kinda getup and loads of weapons, Aditya reminds us of Hrithik Roshan from War and Tiger Shroff from Baaghi. OM – The Battle Within: Dil Bechara’s Sanjana Sanghi Paired Opposite Aditya Roy Kapur!

The movie will see Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi opposite Aditya. The stars have already started shooting for the film and had shared a clapperboard post before unveiling the poster. This will be quite a fresh pairing and it will be interesting to see how the two actors perform together. Along with the poster, Aditya also hinted that the actioner might release in summer 2021. Birthday Boy Aditya Roy Kapur Is Excited to Start Working on OM: The Battle Within, Will Start Shooting in December 2020.

Check Out The Poster:

Helmed by Kapil Verma Om: The Battle Within is produced by Zee Studios. Talking about Aditya, his release Sadak 2 opposite Alia Bhatt was unable to impress the audience and was a total debacle. Meanwhile, all we hope that his upcoming film becomes a huge hit. Stay tuned!

