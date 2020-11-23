Sanjana Sanghi had bagged her first lead role opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. The actress will now be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in OM - The Battle Within, the project that was announced on the occasion of the handsome hunk’s birthday. This is the first time the duo would be seen together and it would indeed be intriguing to watch the two in an action thriller. Birthday Boy Aditya Roy Kapur Is Excited to Start Working on OM: The Battle Within, Will Start Shooting in December 2020.

OM – The Battle Within will be directed by debutant Kapil, son of Tinu Verma. The upcoming project is expected to go on floors in December and the makers are eyeing to release the film in 2021. Sanjana Sanghi who’d be playing the character named Kavya, talking about this project, shared with Mirror, “I explored many scripts, but OM offered me the spectrum jump that I was looking for, giving me an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner.” About her role she further stated, “She’s someone every young Indian girl aspires to be, and a character one hasn’t seen before. I’m excited because I will get to do a lot of action for which various kinds of training and prep is currently on. It’s testing, both physically and mentally, but thrilling too.”

OM – The Battle Within will be filmed in three cities in India and one international location. The team is expecting to wrap the project by March. The film is produced by Ahmed and Shaira Khan and Zee Studios.

