Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik believes that less Hindi films are made for children, and that there are no buyers for films in the genre in India. "Children's films are hardly made. If they are made, they don't get a proper theatrical release. One or two films go to film festivals," Kaushik told IANS. The actor-filmmaker, who had produced and acted in the 2017 film, School Chalega..?, added: "Abroad, children's film genre is huge. But if we make such films, no distributor will take the film. There are no buyers for children's films." Children’s Day 2020: From Nil Battey Sannata to Stanley Ka Dabba, 5 Inspirational Movies Kids Will Absolutely Love to Watch

Satish feels that one way to make the genre successful is by roping in known adult actors to be a part pf children's films. "You have to put a hero in such films along with kids. For instance, 'Chhalaang' is one film which is commercial, has good music, a dramatic and inspirational story, and humour, and yet it is for kids, too," he said about his latest film, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. "This is a mainstream film for children, too. They will love it. They themselves are there in the movie. Going back in time, Mr India was a mainstream film for children, too," he added about the 1987 blockbuster in which he had played the beloved character Calendar. Children’s Day 2020 Songs’ Playlist: Nanhe Munhe Bacche, Lakdi Ki Kaathi – Tune In With the Child in You With These Classic Retro Ballads! (Watch Videos)

Chhalaang is a humorous and inspirational story of a school PT master, who initially takes his life and job lightly, but later on changes for good. Directed by Hansal Mehta, it released on Amazon Prime Video on November 13, on the eve of Children's Day. "It is like a medicine for the pandemic period. It provides relaxation and positivity," said Kaushik. On what made him take up the film? "It is set in Haryana and I am from Haryana.

I loved the backdrop of the picture. Then I came to know it has a sports background. Lots of films on sports have been made like 'Lagaan' and 'Mary Kom'. But this is not about one sport. It is about the children who are trained at a school. That attracted me a lot. It has an inspirational story. You get a chance to take the leap in your life," he replied. Kaushik also liked his character in the film a lot. "He is a supportive father and a lawyer. His son doesn't work much, but when he wants to do something and he thinks he has failed, the father helps him."

