Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Singer Papon loves to explore a range of emotions in his songs, and he says his new release "Maula" does just that.

"'Maula' is a song that evokes many emotions. The song has been written and composed in a way that indicates nostalgia and the pain of being away from someone you love. It reflects beautifully in the video. It's exciting for me to sing songs that explore such a range of emotions," said Papon.

Composed and penned by Goldie Sohel, the song's video stars Erica Fernandes, Rohman Shawl and Salman Shaikh. The narrative of the video chronicles a love triangle that touches upon unrequited love and the loss of love.

"Maula" is available on streaming platforms, and has received over five million views on YouTube since its release three days ago.

Earlier this year, Papon also released singles like "Haaye Rabba", "Nilaanjana" and "Mujhe Kisi Se Pyar Nahin."

