Actress Erica Fernandes is currently chilling and taking it light on the work front. After being a part of daily soaps back to back for the past few years, Erica is currently enjoying the music video fad in the industry After doing a romantic number with TV hottie Harshad Chopda titled Juda Kar Diya, the actress also shot for one more music video, that was released today. Juda Kar Diya Song: Harshad Chopda and Erica Fernandes’ Sweet Chemistry Is a Visual Treat (Watch Video).

Titled Maula, the music video sees Erica and Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman Shawl share some electrifying chemistry. This music video serves as Rohan's music video debut and it is a heart-wrenching tale of an unfinished love story. Erica Fernandes’s Scorching Hot Look in Hip-High Slit Gown Will Make You Sweat Even in Chilly Winters (View Pics).

Check Out the Video Below:

Maula features a love triangle between Rohman Shawl, Erica Fernandes and Salman Shaikh. It features a married Erica still in love with her deceased army officer beau Rohman, while her husband's heart breaks seeing his wife's love for someone else. However, the video ends with Erica burying Rohman's memories and making an attempt to love her husband. Maula has been rendered as Papon while Goldie Sohel has composed the song.

