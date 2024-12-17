After spending “48 hours” in New Delhi, actress Parineeti Chopra returned to Mumbai and has got back to work. Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself sitting on the back seat and getting driven to the shoot location. In the video, the actress is showing the road she is travelling on with music playing in the background. ‘New Film, New Hair’: Parineeti Chopra Shows Off Her New Hairstyle on Social Media (View Pics).

“Long drives to shoot Mumbai,” she wrote as the caption.

View Parineeti Chopra's Post:

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

She then shared a video of herself sipping coffee in the car while she was stuck in traffic.

“Coffee aur main Traffic mein saath saath (coffee and I in traffic together.),” she wrote as the caption.

The cousin sister of actress Priyanka Chopra then shared a picture of the traffic she was stuck in enroute her shoot location.

She had earlier shared a glimpse of her “night shift” on social media from Goa. She took to her Instagram stories and offered fans a peek into her filming sessions in the coastal state.

She posted a photo from the sets and wrote in the caption, “Chalo night shift karne.” A photo of the script, featuring her name, was also visible.

On Sunday, Parineeti was in the National Capital and revealed her plans on how she was going to spend her “48 hours” at home. The actress took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself in the car driving to her “home”.

For the caption, she wrote: “Wait for it home for the weekend.” Along with the geotag of Delhi, India.

She then shared a photograph of herself holding a soft quilt.

Parineeti, who is married to politician Raghav Chaddha, wrote: “Came to enjoy 48 hours of blankets and sweaters.”

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Parineeti Chopra Starts YouTube Channel; Says, ‘I’m Ready To Share More of My Life With You’ (Watch Video).

In the acclaimed film, she featured alongside Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who played the titular role. She played the role of Amarjot Kaur, the wife of the legendary singer Chamkila. For the role, Parineeti underwent a remarkable physical transformation, gaining almost 16 kg to embody her character.

