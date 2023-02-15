Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who flaunted a perfect eight-pack abs in the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in his latest release Pathaan, is happy that youngsters find his chiselled body "cool". SRK, who is a father of three - Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam, said: "When they (director Siddharth Anand and choreographer Bosco Martis) were doing Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, I think a conspiracy was hatched to make me go shirtless. There was no way that I was sure about doing it (taking my shirt off) but then they made me do it!" Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 21: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Film All Set to Cross Rs 500 Crore Mark; Earns Rs 498.85 Crore in India.

He added: "I think it was already planned that slowly, slowly, they will start opening my buttons. I have never done my signature steps with abs! So, ya, it took a lot of takes, a lot of takes." "I'm very happy now when youngsters, my kids see me on screen and say damn cool body papa! I feel very happy but it is really scary! I don't know if I will be able to do it again." Hey Sharon Stone, Shah Rukh Khan Calls Himself Your Biggest Fan! Pathaan Star Hails Her as ‘Most Gorgeous and Intelligent Woman’ in Recent #AskSRK Session!

About what he loves about the chartbuster song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', SRK said: "Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a song that I feel makes you want to dance. Just wanted to do a step which everyone can do with ease. It comes when it's like all things are done well now and so let's celebrate, it's a party song in the film."

