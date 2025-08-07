Independence Day — it’s the time when we feel an inherent connection and pride towards our country, its history and the challenges we had to overcome to be here. India will celebrate its 79th year of Independence on August 15, and the day setting off a long weekend is sure to make people want to celebrate the day with some fun plans. While watching the Independence Day 2025 parade and participating in the flag hoisting are all important and good measures of celebrating India’s 79th Independence Day, people also enjoy marking this day by revisiting their favourite patriotic films. Beyond the stories of our real-life heroes — the freedom fighters — several Bollywood gems will stir the patriotic feeling in us. As we celebrate Independence Day 2025, here are some of the best movies that you can watch this August 15 to feel the Indian pride

Chak De! India

Most people will agree that "Chak De! India" is a sports film. But it manages to bring out the sides of India that need to be spoken about. From its Muslim lead, who is fighting to prove his faithfulness to India, to the stories of women from different states and the stereotypes and patriarchal challenges they have to tackle, the movie gives us a glimpse into what free India did look like and leaves us with a sliver of hope of what it could be.

Watch Trailer Video of 'Chak De! India':

Rang De Basanti

There are several versions of the story of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev and their freedom struggles. But Rakesh Omprakash Mehra managed to showcase this history while drawing parallels to the real challenges that Indian youth may face. From rampant corruption to the sheer indifference towards politics to finally understanding the need to become involved, "Rang De Basanti" takes you on a much-needed journey of realisation.

Watch Trailer Video of 'Rang De Basanti':

Swades

Shah Rukh Khan has always brought a charm into stories that makes us fall in love with him a little more. With "Swades," Ashutosh Gowariker managed to bring a layer of SRK that was rarely tapped into - the vulnerable, confused and motivated Mohan Bhargav and his evolving views of India are sure to stir your heart.

Watch Trailer Video of 'Swades':

Raazi

There are a few stories of Indian patriotism that need to be told, and "Raazi" was one such journey. Alia Bhatt’s ability to humanise a spy and Vicky Kaushal’s charm in showing that there are just people on both sides of our rivalry was rare, refreshing and worth a watch. It also brings some much-needed empathy into the story of a spy that we otherwise never see.

Watch Trailer Video of 'Raazi':

Shershaah

How can you talk about patriotic movies without mentioning the 2020s film that truly made us believe that cinema is back? "Shershaah" captures the journey of the Kargil war and does so with so much emotion that you are bound to shed a tear or two. The brilliant camerawork of debutant director Vishnuvardhan and the heart-warming chemistry of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are worthy of being mentioned here and deserve your attention.

Watch Trailer Video of 'Shershaah':

We hope that these movies help you to get a glimpse of what India was seen as by the people who fought for it, or merely bring forth the stories of where we could be headed. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).