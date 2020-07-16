The moment all Katrina Kaif fans were waiting for is finally here! As the Chikni Chameli of Bollywood who turns 37 on July 16 celebrated her birthday with loads of calories and happiness. Kaif took to her Instagram and shared a cute picture of herself smiling and beaming with joy as she can be seen cutting the cakes placed in front of her. This year birthdays are special because of coronavirus scare and seems like the diva’s near and dear ones exactly knew how to make her blush. The pic shared by the birthday girl is all things positive and how. Kareena Kapoor Wishes Katrina Kaif 'Happiness and Love Forever' on Birthday With a Gorgeous Pic.

In the photo, Katrina can be seen wearing what looks like a relaxed strappy tangy dress while she cannot contain her excitement after seeing the sweet surprises in front of her. Also, via the caption of the post, she thanked one and all for their warm wishes on the D-day. Not to miss, how the picture is clicked so well that Katrina Kaif’s smile looks nothing less than a shinning chandelier. Salman Khan Has a Very Basic But Beautiful Birthday Wish for Katrina Kaif (View Pic).

Check Out Katrina Kaif’s Birthday Post Below:

Kat had a great birthday as many from Bollywood wished her. From Deepika Padukone, rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal to Salman Khan all poured their love for her. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Bharat and will next be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. Reportedly, she will be essaying the role of a doctor in the flick. Stay tuned!

