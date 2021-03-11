Poonam Pandey and controversy are best friends forever (BFF). Even though the bombshell has been part of a few Telugu and Bollywood films, she’s moreover known to churn news for being EXTRA. Right from claiming to strip down if Indian cricket wins the World Cup to getting arrested for allegedly shooting a porn video at Goa beach, the lady can definitely be termed as the controversial queen. And as the girl celebrates her birthday today (March 11), we thought to flash some reasons which echo why Poonam should be part of the next season of Bigg Boss. As over the years, the show has seen all kind of stars, then why not Pandey. Sexy Santa Faceoff! Poonam Pandey vs Sherlyn Chopra, Which Indian XXX OnlyFans Celeb Looks Hotter.

Every year, before the season of Bigg Boss, airs, her name pops up as one of the contestants. Even there were reports that she is part of BB 14, but she had rubbished the same. Having said that, as it’s her born day today, we give you five points why we want to see her on the biggest reality show on Indian TV. Poonam Pandey Arrested In Goa for Obscene Shoot: Four Other Times the Controversial Actress Took Panga With the Law!

Bold and Unfiltered

Fans who follow Poonam on social media know-how badass she is. And that’s one of the reasons why we think she’ll be a perfect fit for the show. As she’ll not shy away from going oh-la-la nor she will entertain shit from anyone else.

Poonam Pandey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hidden Secrets

Pandey might surely have some dark and explosive secrets about showbiz hidden deep within her. And what a better platform then BB to drop a few truth bombs, right?

Sassy Style

If you scroll through Poonam’s pics on social media she always has served fans some sexy fashion. From bikinis, cleavage flashing dresses to something you can’t even imagine, the girl has worn it all. While we ain’t saying she should roam in a bikini the entire day on Bigg Boss 15, but her sassed up style will surely be worth watching.

Poonam Pandey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

TRPs Churner

Now, come on, she’s Poonam Pandey and none gets the opportunity to watch her daily. And if Bigg Boss 15 chose her then we bet the TRPs of the reality show might touch heights. A profitable deal for the makers for sure.

Real Side

We’ve seen Poonam being sexy, hot, sultry, making headlines and whatnot. But very few people might know the real side of the actress. Well, Bigg Boss might be the right platform for her to show the kind, caring and different side of her personality.

That’s it, guys! These are the top five reasons why we would love to see the one and only Poonam Pandey on Bigg Boss. The exposure the show gives is beyond words and it’ll be a win-win situation for both the actress and the channel. Happy Birthday, Poonam Pandey!!!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).