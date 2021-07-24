Businessman Raj Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe will remain in police custody till July 27, a magistrate here ruled on Friday. The day also was marked by much drama at the Juhu residence of Kundra and his wife, the actress and businesswoman Shilpa Shetty, after Crime Branch sleuths came calling. They reportedly questioned Shetty over whether she had any knowledge of her husband's alleged involvement in the production of pornographic films. Shilpa Shetty Requests Fans To Watch ‘Hungama 2’ While Husband Raj Kundra Further Remanded, Says ‘The Film Shouldn’t Suffer’.

Though the Crime Branch did not make any statement on the visit by its officials to the Kundra-Shetty home, sources said that they believe that the money allegedly earned by Kundra from pornography was used for online betting. The Crime Branch is believed to be investigating the money trail. After recording Shetty's statement and collecting documents related to the case, the Crime Branch officials escorted Kundra back to Jail. There was no statement from the couple or their lawyers regarding the activities at their home on Friday. Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe Sent to Police Custody Till July 27 Over Alleged Porn Case.

The Mumbai Police has thus far arrested ten people along with Raj Kundra for their alleged involvement in the production of porn films and circulating them through mobile apps. The case was registered with the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police in February this year. Raj Kundra is alleged to have had a tie-up with a London-based firm involved in streaming pornographic content through Hotshots, a mobile app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2021 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).