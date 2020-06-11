Pravaasi: Taapsee Pannu Narrates The Hardships Faced by Migrant Workers Through a Heart Wrenching Poem (Watch Video)

Taapsee Pannu's Pravaasi (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

COVID-19 lockdown has affected India like never before. The global pandemic hit the country in the worst ways. Even if it was a health scare, the effects of the virus were not just restricted to health-related problems. Amid lockdown, many other problems surfaced and the result were appalling. Now, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu shared a video where these horrific incidents are narrated by her in a poem titled as ‘Pravaasi.’ Sonu Sood: I Am Working For Migrants Purely Out of Love For Them and Have Nothing to Do With Politics.

In the video shared by her, there is graphic art showing various terrible incidents that made news in the past few months. From migrant worker’s horrific death on the railway tracks to kid trying to wake up his deceased mother, this video is a gentle reminder of what we have faced in the past few weeks. Taapsee narrates this in the form of a poetry.

She wrote on Twitter, “A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind.The lines that will echo in our head for a long time.This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India.हमारे दिल से , आपके दिल तक, उन हज़ारों दिलों के लिए जो शायद हम सब ने तोड़े हैं । #Pravaasi #CovidIndia.” Watch this moving post below.

A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind.The lines that will echo in our head for a long time.This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India.हमारे दिल से , आपके दिल तक, उन हज़ारों दिलों के लिए जो शायद हम सब ने तोड़े हैं । #Pravaasi #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/dB5yyYvEYB — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 10, 2020

Indeed, the video is heartbreaking to say the least. The migrant workers have had enough of hardships during the lockdown phase. From searching for food to finding transportation to reach their native places, it was a long and painful journey for them. We hope the pandemic fizzles out soon from the face of the earth.

