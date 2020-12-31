Aanand L Rai is the latest Bollywood celeb who has been tested positive for COVID-19. He has shared a post on Twitter and confirmed that his COVID-19 test result came in positive today and that he has no symptoms and he’s feeling fine. He has also advised all those who came in contact with him to get tested for the same and follow the safety protocols. Dhanush Wraps Up The Shoot Of Atrangi Re! (View Pics).

The popular filmmaker of Hindi Cinema, who was busy with the shooting of his upcoming flick Atrangi Re, shared a post on his health condition that read, “I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support.” Netizens have wished him a speedy recovery after Rai posted it on social media. Ajay Devgn And Team Rework On Mayday Schedule After Rakul Preet Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Aanand L Rai Tests Positive For COVID-19

I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support🙏 — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2020

It was recently that the film’s lead actor Dhanush wrapped up his schedule and a small wrap up party was also organised for which Aanand L Rai, film’s female lead Sara Ali Khan and other crew members were seen in attendance. We wonder what changes the makers will have to implement regarding the shooting schedule since Aanand L Rai is under quarantine.

