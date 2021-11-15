Finally the teaser of Prithviraj is here. The movie was supposed to be a Diwali release of 2020 but will only release in January next year. For the industry and the fans, it's good news that movies are finally hitting the theatres and are getting their due. Sooryavanshi has already hit it out of the park putting an end to all the debates on OTT overtaking theatres. Coming back to the teaser, many are comparing it to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movies but it's more in the Panipat range, we believe. . Prithviraj Teaser: Akshay Kumar Looks Fierce As Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan; Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood Look Impressive In This Grand Saga (Watch Video).

While we are really psyched to watch this movie as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has been rarely documented cinematically, we just couldn't ignore a few things in the teaser that left us amused and bemused. Let us tell you about them

Shall we begin with the man in the titular role? Akshay Kumar!

The actor looks like a warrior, no doubt about it but his garb make it seem as if he strayed from the sets of Housefull 4 and landed on Prithviraj , of course minus the bald patch! We aren't the only ones who spotted this similarity though.

it legit looks like Akshay Kumar juggled between the sets of Prithviraj and Housefull 4. Add hair to Bala look and it would be tough to differentiate. pic.twitter.com/bHFDnQlscr — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 (@AwaaraHoon) November 15, 2021

Next up is, Sanjay Dutt and Akshay are supposed to be rivals here but both are wearing similar headgears. Who do we side with now? Is Dutt an imposter who infiltrates Akshay's army? If that's the case, we are game!

What about this scene where Akshay hoists Manushi up to make her sit behind her on the horse? Why is it so poorly conceptualised? You can very well imagine the placement of the harness in the scene.

Prithviraj will mark Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar's Bollywood debut. In this upcoming release, Manushi Chhillar will be playing Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan's beloved wife. #Prithviraj #ManushiChhillar #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/4p0cvQGB6v — herzindagi (@herzindagi) November 15, 2021

When on Manushi, we sincerely hope the lady will be allowed to do more than just stare at the camera blankly in the movie. Her first look didn't impress us at all.

Lastly, at the end of the teaser, Prithviraj lives and dies by 'Dharam' but the subtitle reads 'Duty'. Considering Dharam also means religious faith and it is Akshay Kumar here, should we read between the lines? Just asking...

P.S. Switch on subtitles, while watching the below teaser:

So while Prithviraj does promise grandeur and a tale of a brave samrat, the makers need to get a bit careful with the presentation now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2021 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).