Bollywood celebrities are the boldest. Roger that! As of today, we are going to take you on a wild ride like never before. Well, don't get excited much as in this piece we are going to list down five B-townies that got candid and talked about their sex lives in public. To be honest, that's one thing we all humans need and stars are also humans FYI. These stars which we are gonna mention here, are the ones who didn't mince words and went chatty about their sex times. In a way, they made the so-called taboo look damn normal. So, let's check out.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

We love this girl for being the most honest in the industry. Coming to the point, it was on one of the seasons of Koffee With Karan went she made revelations that were wow. From kissing her ex, making out with lights on, showering with her partner to having phone sex, she confessed it all. This was during Karan Johar’s coffee shots game where one needs to gulp one shot of coffee every time he/she has a yes for an answer.

Priyanka Chopra on Koffee With Karan

Ranveer Singh

His work speaks volumes and so does his personality. Taking you back in time, in an old interview, Singh has revealed to Deccan Chronicle in 2014 that he lost his virginity when he was 12.

"I think I was around 12 when I did it. I started everything early, everything! I was way ahead — so much so, that in school all the mothers used to say he (Ranveer) is that rotten apple that’s spoiling all our kids. I used to hold sermons with all the boys surrounding me and I used to teach them. They hadn’t heard of it and I became the expert because I had started very early," he told the portal.

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Malla who is known to be badass when it comes to her fashion choices also had spilled some naughty tea on Neha Dhupia's talk show. When she was asked by the host, "What is your favourite sex position?" Arora had replied she likes to be 'On Top'. She also had added that she likes boys with beards.

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor

In an old interview with a magazine, Ranbir Kapoor had revealed that he had lost his virginity at an early age. “I must have been around 15 years old when I lost my virginity," he had said. That's not it, as, on the Koffee With Karan couch, RK had also revealed, "If there is no love during sex then it's like masturbation. In fact, it is worse than masturbation."

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo credit: Facebook)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

It was during the couple's stint on Neha Dhupia's talk show when they were asked about their favourite position on the bed. To which, Sasha kept mum, but Mira spilled his bedroom secret and said, "I think he is a control freak. He is always telling me what to do." Even when the two had appeared on KWK, they admitted to not having bad sex. Too many deets.

Shahid-Mira (Pic Credits: Instagram)

That's it, guys! These are the top celebrities who popped into our minds when we think of some naughty revelations. However, not all Bollywood stars have the guts to be this vocal about their private lives. The listed stars here are definitely the bindass peeps from the industry. Stay tuned!

