Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one lady whose success mantra is something all of us want. The actress is a global sensation and we love how she has grown from strength to strength be it as an actress or as a producer and an entrepreneur. Chopra is an inspiration to many and we bet her memoir is going to be something that will further motivate many women to go beyond the usual and break the glass ceiling. Titled 'Unfinished', the actress recently shared an update on the status of her memoir. Taking to Twitter, the actress confirmed that it is now finished and that its final manuscript is almost ready. Priyanka Chopra Claims Push-Ups Is Her Favourite Exercise And The Reason is Nick Jonas (View Pic).

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote, "Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished." We bet this good news is sure to make her fans dance with joy considering how long they have been waiting for this. Last year whilst speaking in an interview, the actress had revealed why she's titled her book Unfinished and said, "Because there is so much I want to do with my life. And because I haven't written it yet. It's continuing to be finished."Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Being Extra Cautious Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic, Here's Why.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Tweet Here:

Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 11, 2020

The actress had mentioned that she was using her quarantine time to get all her creative work done, including the work on her memoir. With Unfinished, it looks like we'll get a close look at the inner workings of Chopra, how she manages to keep herself focused. On the work front, while coronavirus has put a halt on most of her work projects, the actress had recently flown to Germany for the shoot of Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

