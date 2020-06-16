Priyanka Chopra Wishes Mom Madhu Chopra on Her Birthday by Reliving Some Memorable Moments

Sharing a video compilation of all her happy moments with her mother Madhu Chopra, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday wished her mom a happy birthday. The 'Baywatch' actor posted the video on Instagram and complimented it with a sweet note in the caption. "My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything. Happy birthday mom!" she wrote. Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Stopped Endorsing Fairness Creams In This Throwback Interview With Barkha Dutt (Watch Video)

The actor, who is currently living with her musician husband Nick Jonas in America, further said that she is missing celebrating mother's birthday with her. n"I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads @chopramm2001," Jonas wrote in the caption. Scores of netizens including celebrities commented on the Instagram post to wish the superstar's mother on her birthday.

Priyanka Chopra's Adorable Birthday Wish For Mom Madhu Chopra

Senior actor Anupam Kher also wrote, "Happy birthday your mom. Love and prayers always."nOther who commented on the post are fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Mindy Kaling.