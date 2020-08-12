Famous Urdu poet, and lyricist, Dr Rahat Indori, left a void in the world of poetry as he passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The famous poet breathed his last at Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital, where he was admitted after being tested positive for coronavirus. The sudden demise of the lyricist has left his fellow poets and fans in shock. Indori was 70 and is survived by his people and evergreen poetry without melody. Of all his famous poems, "Bulaati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi,” is extremely famous among youths. The lyrics of the poem was filled with humour and honesty. No wonder it went so viral on social media inspiring netizens to make memes and jokes, spreading a smile across the nation. As we continue to mourn Indori’s death, in this article, we bring you a throwback video of the Urdu poet reciting, “Bulaati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi,” – a poem that will remain etched in our hearts forever.

With about a 50-year career in poetry, Indori, a scholar of great repute was one of the biggest mushaira (poetry symposiums) stars in the country and someone who fearless penned down his thoughts depicting the ongoing situation across the world. His poetry was emotive, direct and also political. Above all his Urdu poem, “Bulaati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi,” has made him more famous in recent times. With a touch of humour and reality, Indori’s poem will forever be remembered. Below, in this article, we bring you the throwback video of the Urdu poet as he performs this famous poem in his Ghazal programs.

Watch the Video of Rahat Indori's Poem "Bulaati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi”:

Indori was that rare poet who was easily connected with the young generation. His lines, delivered in trademark expressive style, almost teasing as it were, became very popular among social media users. The poem, “Bulaati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi,” sure made him a sensation among the youth and will always be remembered even among those who may not even care or understand Urdu poetry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).