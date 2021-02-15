Randhir Kapoor celebrates his birthday today. The eldest son of Raj Kapoor may not be in good spirits today as he lost both his brothers, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor in quick succession. But we have reasons to celebrate his achievements, one in particular. Not many are aware that Randhir Kapoor's first film is special for many reasons. One of the biggest reasons was it directed by Randhir as well. The film is titled Kal Aaj Aur Kal. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Due Date Revealed, Father Randhir Kapoor Confirms That the Baby Is Coming Soon

Kal Aaj Aur Kal which released in 1971, had three generations of Kapoor in the lead. There was Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor and then Randhir Kapoor. That's not all. Randhir Kapoor met his ladylove Babita on the sets of this film who also became his wife later. It is believed that Kal Aaj Aur Kal revived RK Films after the debacle of Mera Naam Joker. This was also the film that was made a year before Prithviraj Kapoor's death. So this is a monumental film for not just the audience but for the family as well.

All this made us so nostalgic, now we plan to watch Kal Aaj Aur Kal once again just to relive the epicness.

