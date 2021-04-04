Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is a big fan of Irrfan Khan, and adds that he would love to achieve something like the filmography the late actor had. "I am a huge fan of Irrfan sir. The kind of filmography he had, the work he has done and the performances he has given -- I would love to achieve something like that. That would be great," Rajkummar told IANS. Late Actor Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Informs That He Has Discovered a Diary Full of Acting Notes by His Father, Calls It the ‘Book of Eli’ (View Post).

Irrfan is one of many actors he would love to take a masterclass from. However, although Rajkummar regularly garners accolades for his roles, he feels he is not in a position to give masterclass to aspiring actors. Badhaai Ho 2 Gets Titled as Badhaai Do; Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the Lead.

"Trust me I am not in a position to do that, and honestly I don't feel that I have done anything special to give a masterclass. I think there are way better actors, there are way more people out here from whom I would like to take a masterclass," the actor said. Rajkummmar, who was recently seen in the horror comedy Roohi, will next be seen in Badhaai Do, a follow-up to the 2018 comedy film Badhaai Ho. The film co-stars Bhumi Pedenkar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2021 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).