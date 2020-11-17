After the successful release of Chhalaang and Ludo, acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao has now started prepping for his next film. Going by his latest social media post, it seems like the actor is wasting no time in getting into the new character. Roohi Afza: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Horror Comedy to Have a Sequel, Confirms Producer Dinesh Vijan!

Rajkummar posted a picture on his Instagram handle. In the image, the actor is seen posing in the gym. His back is towards the camera while he is shirtless and is sporting only gym pants. The actor wrote in Hindi: "Naya kirdaar. Nayi taiyaari. (New role. New preparation)." He did not share what he was preparing for in the picture he shared.

Rajkummar's friends from the industry took to the comment section with excitement. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a fire emoji while Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra said: "Kya baat hai". Ludo: Netizens Stunned to See Rajkummar Rao Dressed As a Woman for Anurag Basu Directorial.

Rajkummar's latest film Ludo released digitally. The Anurag Basu directorial is a dark humour anthology comprising four stories. Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanya Malhotra are also seen playing important characters in the film.

The actor's other film Chhalaang also released on an OTT platform over the Diwali weekend. The actor also has Badhaai Do and RoohiAfzana in his kitty next.

