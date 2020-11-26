Rakhi Sawant has been popular for many things, but mincing her words has not been one of them. Being a motormouth has actually landed her in trouble quite a few times. In the latest, the actress was promoting a special song, which she shot for over a year ago, on her birthday. Of course, the media got a chunk of Rakhi Sawant after a long time, so questions of all colours came flying. The Bigg Boss season 1 star was asked about the arrest of her friend and colleague, Bharti Singh, in the drug probe by NCB. Rakhi said that she believes Bharti is innocent. Bharti Singh and Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa Granted Bail In The Drug-Related Probe.

"Suddenly, raids are carried out. Drugs are found. Is someone tipping off, calling them? I have no idea what is happening," Rakhi began. "I only want to ask why only artists are caught. Why not the sons of ministers? There are many others in the country or is it just the artists who consume [drugs]? Why is nobody else caught? I don't get this funda."

She continued, "I cannot believe such a thing could happen with Bharti Singh. She's India's number 1 comedienne and she's respected. When I heard the news, I was shocked as Haarsh and Bharti are my good friends. I think this is a conspiracy. Someone has kept it at their home and tipped off the officials." Rakhi Sawant Accuses Media Of Trying To Put Her In Depression, Reveals Her Wedding Was Fake and Says 'Mai Tumlog Ko Aur Chu**** Banaungi' (Watch Video).

Watch Rakhi Talking About The NCB Here:

Further, she had the brilliant idea to curb the drug problem in India. She suggested, "NCB is doing a good job. Everyone should undergo narco test, just like the COVID-19 test." Well, that's Rakhi Sawant for you. Take everything she says with a pinch of salt.

