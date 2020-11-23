As per the latest update with regards to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's ongoing drug case. We hear that the two have been granted bail. Yes, this is surely a sigh of relief for Bharti and Harsh. The two were sent to judicial custody till December 4 in the drug-related case. Further, the reports also elaborate that the couple has been given bail on a bond of Rs 15000 each. Bharti and Harsh were arrested by NCB after 86.5 gms of cannabis (ganja) was found from their suburban home. Bharti Singh Arrested By NCB For Consumption of Drugs, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Being Examined: Reports.

Reportedly, Singh and Limbachiya have been booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act. Narcotics Control Bureau has said both Bharti and Harsh have confessed to having consumed ganja. Adding to it, as per reports, their bail pleas mentioned how the two have no criminal records and so there is no question of them absconding. Drug Probe: NCB Conducts Raid At Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Residence In Mumbai, Issues Summons To The Couple.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are quite famous faces from the small screen. While Singh has been part of numerous comedy and reality shows, Harsh, on the other hand, is a screenwriter and a lyricist. Harsh has also hosted and appeared on reality shows. Stay tuned!

