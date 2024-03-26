Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking on the success of his blockbuster film Animal, is currently undergoing training in archery. Pictures from his meeting with an archery coach have surfaced on social media, and they immediately point to his film, Ramayana. According to media reports, the film has been in pre-production for a long time and has witnessed delays, given the scale of its production and the casting. Ranbir Kapoor Expresses Love For South Cinema, Says ‘It’s Very Inspiring To Watch’.

While Ranbir will essay the role of Lord Ram in the film, actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita. The pictures have been shared on X (formerly called Twitter) by a fan who claimed that the pictures are from Ranbir’s prep for Ramayana. In the pictures, Ranbir can be seen posing with the archery coach, some arrows kept on the table are also visible in one of the pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor With His Archery Trainer

Ranbir, known to undergo thorough preparations for his role, is getting into the groove of the character of Lord Ram. In another picture that has surfaced online, Ranbir is seen performing a headstand in the gym. His trainer, Nam, posted the image.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).