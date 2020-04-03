Rangoli Chandel Reveals The Secret of Sister Kangana Ranaut's Luscious Locks in This Adorable Photo With Their Mother (View Post)

Kangana Ranaut With Her Mother (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After the 21-day lockdown that PM Narendra Modi announced, a lot of actors and actress who are not based in Mumbai flew to their hometowns to be with their families, a luxury that they otherwise wouldn't be able to afford, given the gruelling and demanding shooting schedules. But with everything shut, its family time for one and all, including actress Kangana Ranaut. The curly-haired actress flew back to Dehradun to spend time with her family, instead of staying alone in Mumbai. Did You Know Sanjay Leela Bhansali Had Offered Kangana Ranaut a Movie with Her Sister Rangoli Chandel?.

Kangana, who has been chilling away in the mountains, has also, over the past few days of Navratri, been giving away some life learnings. Just a day before which happened to be the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Kangy's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a video of the former where she was talking about Ram ji and why he is the most important icon of our civilization. Kangana Gained 20 Kgs Weight During 'Thalaivi' Shoot, Says Rangoli Chandel.

But re-connecting with her spiritual side is not all that Kangana has been doing in Dehradun. She has also been indulging in quality family time, and today happened to be one of those instances where Kangana became a Momma's girl.

We all remember getting our 'champi' done back in the day, don't we? Well, today's day for Kangana was all about that as she sat in the warm sun with her mother working some magic in her baby girl's tresses.

Check Out The Post Below:

Maa se choti banvana nahin bhoole uska payaar se sir sehlana nahin bhoole, zamane toh kai aaye magar hum woh bachpan ka zamana nahin bhoole... BTW the oil Kangana using in the pic is Chulli oil found in mountains only it’s a type of nut, can anyone help me find its English name ? pic.twitter.com/wwKszPrcuW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2020

Not only did Rangoli share a photo of the endearing moment on social media, but we also got a glimpse of Kangana's 'pahadi abode', a view of the snow-capped mountains that will make you jealous and also the secret to Kangana's curly locks - a special oil called 'chulli' that is available only in the mountains. Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel All Set to Adopt a Baby Girl, But Did She Take a Sly Dig at Shilpa Shetty Kundra?.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Panga and the actress sure left everyone impressed with her performance. The movie did decently at the box office and garnered her a lot of applause. Her next outing is the late Jayalalitha biopic