Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel All Set to Adopt a Baby Girl, But Did She Take a Sly Dig at Shilpa Shetty Kundra?

Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel is known for making controversial statements on her Twitter handle. The lady is one of a kind and never shies away from putting forth her views on the micro-blogging site. Right from sharing her version of the truth about happenings in B-town to not sparing the nepotism gang, Rangoli is always up with something or the other online. But it was on February 21, 2020, when Chandel made a big announcement and said she and her husband are all set to adopt a baby girl. Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Calls Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit a PR Activity - Read Tweets.

In her tweets, Ranaut's sister said that the formalities with regards to the same are almost done and also expressed how one and all should go for adoption and not surrogacy. FYI, Kangana has already named the baby girl as Ganga. While this surely seems a piece of good news, we wonder if Rangoli's adoption tweet was a dig at Shilpa Shetty Kundra. For the unaware, it was on the same day when Shilpa had taken to her social media and said that she and her fam are blessed with a baby girl, Samisha via surrogacy. Rangoli Chandel Trolls Alia Bhatt for Best Actress Win, Calls Out Ananya Panday's Best Debutante Win at Filmfare 2020 Awards - Read Tweets.

Check Out Rangoli's Tweets Below:

I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let’s try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents 🙏🥰 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2020

My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana as named her Ganga 🥰🙏🙏so fortunate to be able to give home to a child 🙏🥰 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2020

Well, we are not sure if Rangoli's tweets were a straight attack at Shilpa. As the girl did mention that, "to each his own". Coming to the happy news about Chandel adopting a girl child, it's really inspiring and congratulations to them for taking this huge step.