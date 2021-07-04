Actors Raveena Tandon and Govinda, who have together given multiple hit films, will soon be seen in a project together. While it is unclear what that project could be, Raveena on Sunday, gave a glimpse of the two actors together. Raveena Tandon Pens Heartfelt Note to Celebrate Parents’ 55th Wedding Anniversary (View Post).

In the past, Raveena and Govinda have worked together in films such as "Dulhe Raja", "Rajaji" and "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" amongst others. Sharing a few selfies together, Raveena captioned the Instagram post: "The Grand reunion !#backtogether to hit the screen again!!!! What ? Where ? When ? Coming Soon... #kisidiscomienjaayein" Dance Bangla Dance: Govinda Opens Up About Judging the Bengali Dance Reality Show.

Raveena Tandon and Govinda Reunite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Raveena will also be seen making her digital debut with "Aranyan". Besides this, she also has multi-lingual "KGF: Chapter 2" with Kannada star Yash and actor Sanjay Dutt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).