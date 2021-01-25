Republic Day, honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect, January 26, 1950. There are several events conducted in the capital and in other places across the country. Hindi Cinema has always celebrated the spirit of patriotism through films and there are numerous patriotic movies released over the years. These classics that highlights the sacrifices made by the jawans for the country will invoke a sense of great pride in each one of you. Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike To Re-Release In Theatres On Republic Day 2021!

Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti, Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike are some of the films that one can watch on January 26. Let’s take a look at other Bollywood films that one could binge-watch on Republic Day. Patriotic Songs for Republic Day 2021: List of Desh Bhakti Geet in Hindi With Videos for Gantantra Diwas Celebrations on 26th January.

Swades – An inspiring tale featuring Shah Rukh Khan as a NASA scientist, who decides to work hard to improve the living conditions of the villagers in his country. One should watch the song, “Ye Jo Des Hai Tera”, and it’ll make you feel proud, to see how one gets back to his roots just to make his homeland a better place.

Border – This JP Dutta film, set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, is remembered not just for the impeccable cast, but the various sacrifices made by the country’s soldiers in order to protect its nation from the enemies. It shows the story of those unsung heroes who laid down their lives for the love of motherland.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising – Aamir Khan had played the titular role, the Indian soldier who had helped to spark the Indian rebellion of 1857. During an interview Aamir had stated, “It is the tale of friends, lovers and enemies, exploiters and exploited, and the growth and awareness of a man and a nation.”

The Legend of Bhagat Singh – Ajay Devgn was simply brilliant as Bhagat Singh and one could not stop lauding his performance in this historical drama. The film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi was based on the life of the socialist revolutionary who fought for Indian independence.

Rang De Basanti – Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Alice Patten, R Madhavan starrer is an iconic patriotic film. It revolves around a British film student, inspired by India’s revolutionaries’ story, travels to India to document the story of five freedom fighters in the Indian revolutionary movement.

Lakshya – It was a treat for movie buffs to watch Karan Shergill’s (Hrithik Roshan) journey from aimless young man into an army officer in this film that is set against a fictionalised backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.

Uri: The Surgical Strike – Another impressive watch for Republic Day, starring Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. The film showcased the instances of what went down during the Indian army’s surgical strike in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri town.

These are some of the films that every Indian can binge-watch on the occasion of Republic Day.

