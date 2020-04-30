Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 in Mumbai, leaving his friends and family shocked and saddened by his sudden demise. The actor has died of cancer aged 67. Considered to be one of Bollywood's iconic romantic heroes, Rishi Kapoor popularly starred in films such as Khel Khel Mein, Karz and Chandni which became massive box office hits. The actor's second innings in Bollywood though was much more successful as he took on more mature roles and also experimented with his on-screen looks and genres. Among his recent films, the actor gave impressive performances in Kapoor And Sons, Mulk among others. Remembering Rishi Kapoor: How the Mulk Star Ditched His Romantic Persona to Become One of the Most Powerful Performers in Bollywood in His Second Innings.
Ever since he debuted as a leading man in Bobby, Rishi Kapoor's screen presence has been such that he lit up the screens and almost made it impossible for one to look away with his stellar act. There's probably no better tribute that fans give to this legendary actor, than to celebrate his contributions to India cinema and watch all his amazing films to relive the magic that will now be forever missed. Streaming platforms have now made it easier for everyone to catch even the classics that they may have missed. Here's where you will find Rishi Kapoor's old and new movies online. Rishi Kapoor No More: Did You Know He Had Directed Only One Movie and It Starred Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna?
Netflix:
The Body
Namastey London
Luck By Chance
Do Dooni Char
Patiala House
Agneepath
Student Of The Year
Chashme Baddoor
Kapoor And Sons
Amazon Prime:
Hum Tum
Fanaa
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Aurangzeb
D-Day
Shuddh Desi Romance
Bewakoofiyaan
Kabhie Kabhie
Zee5:
102 Not Out
Mulk
Mera Naam Joker
Eros Now:
Chintuji
Love Aaj Kal
Housefull 2
YouTube
Pyaar Mein Twist
Bobby
Rafoo Chakkar
Khel Khel Mein
Laila Majnu
Here's a Twitter Thread on Rishi Kapoor's Film Streaming:
#HumTum (2004) - Prime #PyaarMeinTwist (2005) https://t.co/SyQBTakCFM#Fanaa (2006) - Prime #NamasteyLondon (2007)- Netflix, Prime #LuckByChance (2009) - Netflix, Prime #ChintuJi (2009) - Eros Now, Jio#Delhi6 (2009) - Netflix #LoveAajKal (2009) - Eros Now, Jio
While we are certain that the veteran actor will be dearly missed on-screen, we are glad that he has left with us a huge cinematic legacy to follow and cherish his work. His films will certainly help us cope with his loss. May the actor rest in peace.