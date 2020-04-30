Remembering Rishi Kapoor: How the Mulk Star Ditched His Romantic Persona to Become One of the Most Powerful Performers in Bollywood in His Second Innings

How Rishi Kapoor Ditched His Romantic Image to Become One of the Most Powerful Actors in Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor has passed away on April 30, 2020, and we are still trying to digest this hard piece of news. Especially, since we are yet to recover from the shocking demise of Rishi's D-Day co-star Irrfan Khan. Both the actors have been valiantly fighting their cancers for the past two years, and were on the road to recovery. In 2020, both of them had their comeback films released - The Body for Rishi Kapoor and Angrezi Medium for Irrfan Khan. This is such a morbid coincidence. Rishi Kapoor No More: Did You Know He Had Directed Only One Movie and It Starred Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna?

Many would agree that, even though Rishi Kapoor had started acting since '60s, it was with the new century that he discovered an incredible performer within himself. No, we aren't saying that we didn't love his romantic roles in Bobby, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Laila Majnu, Chandni etc. But Rishi Kapoor was mostly stuck in roles in similar mould that didn't allow him to experiment. This affected his acting career in the '90s, when Rishi was often eclipsed by the actor cast as the second male lead - like Shah Rukh Khan in Deewana, Sunny Deol in Damini and even Arbaaz Khan in Daraar. Rishi Kapoor Passes Away at 67: 10 Evergreen Movies to Watch and Remember Bollywood’s Quintessential Chocolate Boy (and How to Watch Them Online on YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime).

Rishi Kapoor then took a three year break and returned with a fervour in 1999 with Raju Chacha, this time shifting his focus to character roles. And that was the best thing to happen to both the actor and the fans of his works. For Rishi Kapoor gave some tremendous performances in his second innings, that made us wonder why the actor had hidden all this range and variance in his first innings. Or was it the filmmakers' fault then that they didn't see him beyond the archetypical chocolate hero?

He played the lovable father, a hateful father, a dangerous don, even dangerous cop as well as a pimp, as Rishi Kapoor revelled in the whites, blacks and greys of the characters he was offered. And with every roles, Rishi Kapoor was improving as an actor, so much I can hardly remember when the last time was when he gave a bad performance. Which makes his demise untimely and sadder because there was still a lot more that Rishi Kapoor had to offer to the purveyors of cinema.

In this special tribute feature, we have 15 such performances that came around Chintuji's comeback innings, that had the class of a masterclass performer all over them!

Raju Chacha

Rishi Kapoor in Raju Chacha

In Ajay Devgn's first production, Rishi Kapoor had a supporting role of a single rich dad taking care of his three spoilt kids. This was Kapoor's first film after a three-year hiatus, and the actor showed he was more comfortable being in a supporting status than being the lead. Even though his screentime wasn't much, Rishi Kapoor leaves a lasting impact in the film and his death sequence is heartbreaking.

Namastey London

Rishi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in Namastey London

Rishi Kapoor plays Katrina Kaif's NRI father in the movie, who yearns to give her a desi husband. While his methods to do so aren't exactly recommended, the actor is quite cherubic in the role, especially in the rugby scene, bringing out his comical skills in full display.

Luck by Chance

Rishi Kapoor in Luck By Chance

Zoya Akhtar's directorial debut is brilliant in a lot of ways, and is a terrific tribute to Bollywood with so many meta-references. Rishi Kapoor's Romi Rolly is one such fantastic thing about the film - a once-hotshot movie producer, who dissents anything that isn't masala, and who uses every roadblock he gets as stepping stone to success. He also has some of the best movie-insults in the film that range from 'Aey Film Institute' to 'Crocodile in a Chiffon Saree'! But Rishi's best moment was when he breaks down in front of his wife over the lack of respect the stars are showing to producers these days.

Delhi-6

Abhishek Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in Delhi-6

Even though he was a part of a huge ensemble filled with great actors, Rishi Kapoor does leave a mark in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's social drama as the hero's benefactor who was once in love with his mother.

Chintu Ji

Rishi Kapoor in Chintu JI

It is a pity that this wonderful gem of a movie was overlooked at the time of its release. Chintu Ji is a delightful satire with Rishi Kapoor playing a fictional version of himself - a pompous veteran star whose ego and malicious intent causes havoc in a village where he goes for a shoot. It is not easy to poke fun at oneself, but Rishi Kapoor not only just does that, but also ekes out a memorable performance in the process.

Love Aaj Kal

Rishi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal

Rishi Kapoor's character brings the old school romance in this Imtiaz Ali film, teaching Saif Ali Khan's no-frills character a thing or two about love. A very genial and likeable performance from the actor that was sorely missing in the unnecessary remake that came out earlier this year. Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Imtiaz Ali Puts Up Another Disappointing Show in Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Vaguely Annoying Love Story.

Do Dooni Chaar

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in Do Dooni Chaar

As an honest school teacher who ends up in a whimsical situation, which also involves his family, Rishi Kapoor is quite a delight leading the show in this Habib Faisal film. Also, it is a treat to see him recreate the past onscreen chemistry with his real-life spouse, Neetu Singh in the movie.

Patiala House

Rishi Kapoor in Patiala House

Rishi Kapoor was just too good in two of Nikkhil Advani's underrated films (watch out for the other in this list). In this family drama, Rishi Kapoor plays the strict patriarch on a large extended family in UK, who wants everyone in their family to adhere to Indian values and doesn't let his son (Akshay Kumar) pursue his passion of cricket. It could have been a very one-note role, but Rishi Kapoor keeps the character understated and humane enough, to make us understand his insecurities, even though we don't agree with his stance.

Agneepath

Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath

Rishi Kapoor had played a serial killer in the Tusshar Kapoor-starrer Kucch Toh Hai, but he was very underused there. In the remake of Agneepath, Rishi Kapoor proved himself to be an excellent and enigmatic villain in what was a new role written for the movie. So much that his magnanimous presence even threatens to engulf Hrithik Roshan's Vijay Dinanath Chauhan and Sanjay Dutt's Kancha Cheena and remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the remake.

Student of the Year

Rishi Kapoor in Student of The Year

Sure, Rishi Kapoor's portrayal of the gay principal in this Karan Johar film borders on stereotypes. But we can't help but smile when he crushes over the college coach (played by Ronit Roy) and fawns over John Abraham's pictures. And his performance in the climax is heart-breaking.

Aurangzeb

Rishi Kapoor in Aurangzeb

Another Rishi Kapoor film that deserves a bit more attention and love. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, this YRF movie is a taut thriller featuring Arjun Kapoor in a double role, along with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jackie Shroff and Amrita Singh. Rishi Kapoor plays a senior police officer, whose good-natured appearance is a facade for something dark and sinister. If you have seen the film, you would agree with me, if I say that this ranks among the actor's top five performances.

D-Day

Rishi Kapoor in D-Day

Nikkhil Advani's D-Day is being most remembered on April 30, 2020, for it was the only movie featuring both Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Irrfan plays an Indian spy stationed in Pakistan for years to keep a lookout on the runaway don Goldman, who has taken refuge there. Rishi Kapoor plays Goldman, the dreaded don that is inspired by Dawood Ibrahim, with the actor bringing a steely menace in the role.

Kapoor & Sons

Rishi Kapoor in Kapoor & Sons

The makeup may not look very convincing but Rishi Kapoor's performance sure does as the geriatric who loves makes sleazy jokes to amuse his grandsons and is craving for a family picture together. The Shakun Batra film has Rishi Kapoor in excellent company, as each actor - be it Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fawad Khan and Rajat Kapoor - bring something special to the movie.

102 Not Out

Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out

Playing a 102 yo Amitabh Bachchan's character's 70-year old son, Rishi Kapoor is terrific as the grumpy old man waiting for his son to be in touch with him. The scene at the church where he reminisces about his child will tug your heartstrings, while the airport scene where he confronts his selfish NRI son is applause-worthy.

Mulk

Rishi Kapoor in Mulk

It is truly a travesty that Rishi Kapoor's excellent performance in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk was ignored by the National Awards jury in 2019. The actor was phenomenal as the Muslim lawyer legally fighting stereotypes associated with his community, after his grandson was involved in a terrorist attack.