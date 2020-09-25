2020 is really a doomed year for the entertainment industry of India with only bad things happening. In the latest, this years also saw the demise of the legendary si8nger SP Balahsurbahmanyam. SP was hospitalised on August 5, 2020 with mid symptoms of COVID-19. And even though his reports a few days back had come back COVID-19 negative, the singer passed away after battling health problems on September 25, 2020 at the MGM Healthcare in Chennai. SP Balasubrahmanyam, Popular Singer and Actor, Dies At 74.

Balasubrahmanyam was a celebrated singer in the entertainment industry, having delivered hit songs not just in Telugu, but also in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada as well. However, in Bollywood, he was predominantly known as the voice of Salman Khan and is the man behind a lot of Salman Khan hits. RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Fans Mourn the Loss Of Legendary Indian Singer, Say His Iconic Voice Will Be Cherished Forever.

In fact, acknowledging the same, Salman Khan, in a tweet, condoled the passing of the singer.

Check Out his Tweet Below:

Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 24, 2020

And in memoriam of SP's passing, here's a trip down memory lane, reminiscing some of the best Salman Khan hits that we enjoy even today, courtesy SP Balasubramanyam.

Check Out the Songs Below:

Saathiya Yeh Tune Kya Kiya:

Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai:

Dil Deewana:

Aaja Shaam Hone Aayi:

Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali:

Didi Tera Devar Deewana:

Waah Waah Ramji:

Kabootar Ja Ja Ja:

SP's death is a huge loss to the entertainment industry. The late singer also holds a Guinness World Record for having recorded more than 40000 sons in over 17 languages. He was also a recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India. His loss will be irreparable and his talents irreplaceable. Rest in Peace Balasubrahmanyam sir.

