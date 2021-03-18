Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's horror-comedy Roohi have been doing decent box office wise since day one. The flick had released on the occasion of Mahashivratri and opened to Rs 3.06 crore at the ticket window. Slowly and steadily the movie lost its grip and has been earning less as compared to its opening amount. Having said that, considering the COVID-19 situation, we feel the movie is steady at the BO. As of Wednesday, it minted a sum of Rs 1.22 crore and now stands with a total of Rs 16.41 crore. Roohi Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Witnesses A Satisfactory Hold, Mints Rs 1.35 Cr.

Roohi happens to be the first big banner flick starring A-list actors which released in cinemas amid the pandemic. Even with only 50 percent capacity in the theatres and coronavirus still in the air, Roohi has been performing quite well at the ticket window. Although Janhvi's film received a mixed response, going by the collections, it definitely proves that fans are ready to watch movies on the big screen. Roohi Box Office Collection Day 6: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao-Varun Sharma Ghost Comedy Is Slowing Down, Earns Rs 15.19 Crore.

Roohi Box Office Collection:

#Roohi is looking at approx ₹ 17.50 cr total in its *extended* Week 1... A respectable number, in view of the #Covid scenario... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr, Wed 1.22 cr. Total: ₹ 16.41 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2021

Helmed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Roohi is kind of inspired by 2108's Stree, but is not a sequel to it. Apart from this, the songs of the movie are already superhit. Panghat and Nadiyon Paar are among the most loved tracks. Do you think that Roohi will touch the Rs 20 crore mark? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).