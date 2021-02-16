Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's much-awaited horror-comedy, Roohi's trailer was dropped online by the makers on Tuesday (Feb 16). Helmed by Hardik Mehta, this one seems packed with a lot of fun elements. Earlier, the flick was called Roohi Afza, but it's now Roohi. Going by the glimpse, the story of the flick revolves around Roohi (Janhvi) who abducts brides on their honeymoon. It is Veer and Raj (Rajkummar and Varun) who try their best to save the village brides from the witch. Interesting, right? Roohi Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Brings a Spooky Twist in Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma’s Lives (Watch Video).

After the trailer was out, netizens could not keep calm and were all over the internet praising it. Right from tagging Janhvi's ghostly act as stellar to even loving Varun and Rajkummar's comic timings, Tweeple's are in love with the trio. Also, we also feel that the trailer is pretty intriguing and makes you curious. Here, check out a few reactions below: Roohi Trailer: From Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ to Anushka Sharma’s Pari, 5 Movies That Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma’s Film Pay an Ode To! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Aww!

King Khan's PALAT reference with Iconic BGM from DDLJ in #RoohiTrailer ❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/wGM5vCFYoD — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) February 16, 2021

Woah!

Janhvi Is The Clear Winner!

She can do masala films and gain popularity with hit songs but she's doing meaningful and performance oriented role and each film is different from each other! An Absolute Risk Tasker! #JanhviKapoor #Roohi — ❤AJ❤ (@MumbaikerAJ) February 16, 2021

Read!

IF YOU THINK #JanhviKapoor CAN'T ACT THEN PLS GO GET YOUR EYES CHECKED CLOWN! #RoohiTrailer pic.twitter.com/ibrnzopQNm😞😞😞😞 — Ansari Sonu (@AnsariS46559105) February 16, 2021

Outstanding!

Yusss!

So, how did you find the trailer? Meanwhile, Roohi is produced by Dinesh Vijan and penned by Gautam Mehra and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. This flick will be the first-ever movie to make to the theatres starring A-listers. after the pandemic. It will hit the big screens on March 11, 2021, in theatres. Stay tuned!

