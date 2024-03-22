Sara Ali Khan's latest film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, directed by Kannan Iyer, began streaming on Prime Video on March 21. The film has received mixed responses from the audience, and Sara Ali Khan's performance has also not impressed many. Having said that, on Thursday, Karan Johar shared a post on Instagram and announced that Ae Watan Mere Watan was streaming, writing in his caption, 'Immerse yourself in the inspiring tale of an unsung hero of our nation'. An internet user commented that Sara Ali Khan will ruin the movie by her 'overacting'. The comment caught Sara's aunt, Saba Pataudi's attention, who defended the actress. Ae Watan Mere Watan Review: Sara Ali Khan's Patriotic Movie Does Not Impress Critics.

The comment reads, 'The theme looks interesting but I'm damn sure Sara Ali Khan is going to ruin by her overacting, just wait for it.'. To this, Saba responded saying, 'DONT judge something until you've seen it FIRST. She's actually brilliant! Mahsha'Allah.' Ae Watan Mere Watan Audience Review: Watch or Skip Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi’s Patriotic Film? Here Are Tweets Worth Checking Out!.

Saba Pataudi Defends Sara Ali Khan's Performance

Saba Pataudi defends Sara Ali Khan's performance (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ae Watan Mere Watan tells the story of Usha Mehta, a Gandhian and Indian freedom fighter. In addition to Sara, it stars Sprash Shrivastav, Abhay Verma, and Emraan Hashmi.

