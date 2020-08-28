Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Sadak premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. With the theatres remaining shut amid COVID-19 pandemic, the film went for an OTT release. Sadak 2 is a sequel of sorts to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles. The film marks Bhatt's return to direction after a gap of almost 21 years. In the light of the current atmosphere with raging debates about nepotism in the industry and also Mahesh Bhatt's closeness to Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend who is currently a prime accused in the actor's death case, the film has been receiving a lot of backlash. Although as the film releases on Disney+ Hostar now, netizens have begun to share their comparisons about the new film vs the original. Alia Bhatt Sings 'Tum Se Hi' for Sadak 2 and It's Fine Number for a Road Trip (Watch Video).

While Sadak back in 1991 had received ample of praises for Sanjay Dutt's act in the film, another actor who shined in the film was actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar. The actor who passed away in 2014, all thorough his career, essayed some and iconic roles and one of them was also the role of a transgender person, Maharani in Sadak. After the release of Sadak 2, several netizens have taken to Twitter, talking about Amrapurkar's memorable act in the original film and it was missed in the sequel. Here's a look at how Twitterati remembered the character of Maharani. Shukriya Song From Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt Get Emotional In This Slow-Paced Number.

Sadashiv Amrapurkar - The Memorable Villain of Sadak:

No one can match the villian played by #SadaShivAmrapurkar in #Sadak one... He was legend in 1990s movies.. I guess #Sadak2 seems to be outdated product — Sudeep Tawde (@TawdeSudeep) August 28, 2020

Maharani's Role Was the Best in Sadak:

#SadaShivAmrapurkar's villainous avatar as Maharani was the best one in #Sadak part one 👌👌👌👌 — Sudeep Tawde (@TawdeSudeep) August 28, 2020

Sadak 2's Guruji Doesn't Come Close to Maharani:

Halfway through #Sadak2 & it’s just not my cup of tea in spite of #SanjayDutt #AliaBhatt & them sneaking in Hum Tere Bin Kahin Rah Nahin Pate for the nostalgia factor... missing #PoojaBhatt’s silences and innocence & the #guruji angle is lame compared to #Maharani in the original — SJ (@sujhf) August 28, 2020

The Iconic Role of Sadashiv Amrapurkar in Sadak:

😮 Sigh ! the original (first) movie was so good ! Sanjay dutt and @PoojaB1972 's innocent love and sadashiv amrapurkar's iconic negative role ! #Sadak https://t.co/5JsECfeTdi — Dr.Samyak vakil (@samyak4real) August 28, 2020

While the late actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar is certainly being missed, actor Makarand Deshpande takes on the baton ahead with Sadak 2 as he turn into 'Guruji', a new antagonist for the sequel. Critic reviews for Sadak 2 are yet to arrive. Stay tuned as LatestLY shares its verdict on the latest Alia Bhatt film soon!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 10:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).