COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone in different ways. However, those who are amongst the most affected ones are the migrant workers in India. The country saw a heart-wrenching sight of migrants longing for help and return to their homes amid the health crisis. Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has now released a beautiful poem from their perspective, titled as, "Safar." Pravaasi: Taapsee Pannu Narrates The Hardships Faced by Migrant Workers Through a Heart Wrenching Poem (Watch Video).

In the animated video, we can see the migrant workers from different work backdrop. From a cook to the technicians to the watchmen, their opinions have been penned down in one-liners. Taapsee narrates wonderfully, the basic yet extremely important questions crowding into the minds of the workers who finally left for their hometown. Check out the video below.

Check Out Taapsee's Tweet Below:

Earlier, the Manmarziyaan actress had narrated another poem on the severity of the lockdown. The poem titled as "Pravaasi," was about the horrific incidents nation witnessed through headlines and channels. The 33-year-old star says in her recent post, "क्यूँकि कुछ लोगों के लिए ये अभी भी ख़त्म नहीं हुआ है ।The suffering continues." How true is that! We hope that the situation soon allows Taapsee to share a poem about pandemic getting over!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).