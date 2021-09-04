Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif have met Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. It was a lunch meeting that took place on Friday after the actors finished shooting day for the day for their upcoming spy thriller film Tiger 3. Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Resume Shoot of YRF's Action Thriller in Mumbai.

Nuri Ersoy shared a series of pictures featuring him alongside the Bollywood stars. Ersoy wrote in Turkish: "We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects."Salman Khan's Look From Tiger 3 Leaked Online, Superstar Sports a Ginger Beard and Hairstyle for His Role.

Check Out Mehmet Nuri Ersoy's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehmet Nuri Ersoy (@mehmetersoytr)

The third instalment, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. The first instalment Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2021 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).