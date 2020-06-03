Salman Khan to Script a Romantic Drama and to Produce it Under His Home Banner?

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Owing to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, all the shoots have been cancelled. The films that were scheduled to be released during the time of summer this year, had to be postponed. Talking about Bollywood celebs, they are keeping themselves engaged in productive activities. Regarding Salman Khan, the actor has kept himself occupied in various creative activities. During this lockdown period, Salman was busy sketching and also made a few music videos. It is now heard that the actor will also start scripting for a film and it would be romantic drama. After Three Songs, Salman Khan Gets Ready To Launch His Own TV Show On Colors Called House of Bhaijaanz.

A source has revealed to Mid-Day that Salman Khan has been working on a love story and hopes to keep the script ready by the end of this year. Talking about it, the source stated, “Salman often comes up with one-line concepts; his keen interest in storytelling can presumably be attributed to writer-father Salim Khan. For long, he has had a love story about a young couple in mind. The lockdown seemed like an opportune time to revisit the idea. Salman has been dedicating a few hours daily to develop the first draft, and hopes to have the script ready by the year-end.” Salman Khan Drove Home to His Mumbai Residence from His Panvel Farmhouse Just to Visit His Parents.

It is also stated that this project will be produced under Salman Khan’s home banner. However, the actor has not made any official announcement on it yet.