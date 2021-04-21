It's a no-brainer that Salman Khan's Radhe must have secured a premium sum for its simultaneous digital release on ZeePlex. But how much, is the question here. A trade source revealed to us on anonymity, "Radhe has been sold to the OTT partner at somewhere between Rs 220-250 crore. I don't understand the need here for Salman Khan to opt for a dual release. Many producers are taking the OTT route because they need the money. What's the reason for Radhe?" Salman Khan’s Radhe To Release On May 13 Simultaneously At The Theatres And ZEEPlex; ‘It’s A Death Knell For Single Screens’ Says Trade Expert (LatestLY Exclusive)

A Salman Khan film may be a celebration for fans but it is a huge deal for the theatres. It ensures crazy footfalls irrespective of how the movie is. His fans never care about reviews and flock to the theatres anyway. The single screens benefit the most from these movies which play to the gallery. On top of that, it's an Eid release. Most of his movies have done insane business on this auspicious occasion. India's exhibition sector is anyway going through a slump due to COVID-19 for a year now, Radhe's divided release is thus seen as a death sentence. Radhe: Here’s When and Where To Watch Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s Eid Release Online!

Radhe stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani. It is directed by Prabhu Dheva and is produced by Sohail Khan along with ReelLife Productions. The film will hit the theatres and ZEEPlex on May 13. Trailer drops tomorrow.

