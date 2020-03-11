Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Song: Arjun Kapoor Pulls Off Desi Moves While Dancing To Anu Malik's Tunes In The 'Faraar' Track (Watch Video)

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Faraar Song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's third outing after debut Ishaqzaade and Namaste England, titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is an edge of the seat thriller. Unlike their previous outings where the duo was seen in a love story, this one sees them become 'ek dusre ke jaan ke dushman' after Pari's character Sandeep is on the run and she seeks help from Arjun's cop Pinky to get her out of Delhi at any cost. He does so but soon mistrust and suspicion seep into their equation where we even see Pinky trying to strangle Sandeep. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor Starrer Looks Like a Thrilling Drama Filled With Twists and Turns (Watch Video).

And now, a few days after the trailer, the makers have dropped the first song, - the Faraar song, that seems like it could be the theme song of the movie. In the track, we can see Arjun pull off some desi dance moves and nail them

Take A Look At The Song Below:

The song has been penned by Anu Malik and Dibakar Banerjee, with the former having lent his voice to the track. Releasing on March 20, 2020, the movie has some high expectations relying on them from Arjun and Pari's fans. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will also be clashing with Angrezi Medium. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Delayed Not Because of Weather But Due to Aditya Chopra?.

While initial posters and looks that were released before the trailer seemed like the movie would have a comic and light-hearted angle to it, the trailer was a complete surprise bomb that was dropped onto us, where we saw that Sandeep and Pinky had embarked on an immensely hate-filled journey.