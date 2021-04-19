Actress Sanya Malhotra on Monday posted a throwback dance video on Instagram, where she is seen adding a contemporary touch to the song Radha from the 2000 film Lagaan. The actress is seen shaking a leg with her choreographer friend Shazeb Sheikh on the track. Sanya Malhotra Flaunts Her Gorgeous Smile in Recent Instagram Post.

"Hi Sha #throwback," Sanya captioned the image. On the work front, Sanya will be seen in "Love Hostel" alongside Vikrant Massey and "Meenakshi Sundereshwar" with Abhimanyu Dassani. Dance Deewane 3: Sanya Malhotra Recalls Being Rejected by Choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

Check Out Sanya Malhotra's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

She starred in the comedy drama "Pagglait", which released on OTT recently.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2021 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).