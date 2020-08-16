Saif Ali Khan celebrates his birthday on August 16 and this year as the actor turns 50, it's an even special celebration. The actor's fans have been sending warm wishes to the star and recently his sister Soha Ali Khan too took to social media to wish her 'Bhai' on his 50th birthday. Soha took to Instagram to share a picture from Saif's birthday bash from last evening. The picture features Soha and Kunal Kemmu along with the birthday boy. Along with this picture, Soha left a sweet message for her brother that is sure to out a smile on her brother's face. Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: The Quadfather’s Suit Game Is a Masterclass in Attaining Excellence in Simplicity!

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a gorgeous picture from Saif's birthday celebration. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead." The birthday bash was held at Saif's residence and was attended by the likes of Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora. While we are yet to get a glimpse of inside pictures from the party, we're more than impressed how Saif decided to keep it simple and suave as he wore a crisp Kurta for his birthday ceremony. Saif Ali Khan Turns 50: Twitterati Send Warm Birthday Wishes to the 'Nawab of Bollywood'.

Check Out Soha Ali Khan's Post Here:

Saif and Soha are known to share an amazing equation as siblings and the duo also poke fun at each other frequently. After the big news of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan expecting their second baby was announced, Soha decided to congratulate her brother in a funny manner as she shared a picture of Saif with the words 'Quadfather' and wrote, "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations." Stay tuned for more pictures from Saif Ali Khan's fun birthday bash.

