Bollywood actress Sayali Bhagat has finally revealed to the world that she is enjoying motherhood. She shared the good news with the followers on Instagram. Sayali posted a collage of pictures where you can see her heavily pregnant posing with her husband. She has also posted a picture of her newborn. Sayali and Navneet have named their daughter Ivankaa Singh. But...she has also added a picture of a girl, who looks around 2 or 3 years old. Thalaivi Director AL Vijay And Wife Aishwarya Blessed With A Baby Boy!

Sayali has left behind the world of glamour and showbiz, shifting to Delhi after getting married to businessman Navneet in 2013. "Hello Instafam, I have been pretty occupied for a long time. But I promise, will talk to you more often now. #momlife #instamom #firsttimemom #delhiiteinfluencer #lifestyleinfluencer #supermom," the caption of post read. One can deduce that Sayali is telling her fans that she will be more active on social media now. Seems like she is building a career as an influencer mother. How cool is that. Choti Sarrdaarni Actress Mansi Sharma and Husband Yuvraaj Hans Blessed With Baby Boy (View Pic).

Check Out Sayali Bhagat's Picture Here:

Back in 2014, in an interview with Times Of India, Sayali had talked about looking forward to motherhood. "Of course I want to have babies, you know our usual debate is on what are the qualities we would want in our baby. Like I want my baby to have a eyes like Navneet and he says he wants our baby to have nose like me, the mix of all this," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).