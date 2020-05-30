Thalaivi Director AL Vijay And Wife Aishwarya Blessed With A Baby Boy!

AL Vijay, Aishwarya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In July 2019, director AL Vijay and Dr Aishwarya had tied the knot in a private ceremony. The filmmaker had shared about this new beginning by issuing a statement that read, “I am happy to announce my wedding with DR. R. Aishwarya. It’s an arranged marriage and going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, I am embarking on a new chapter of life!” Well, here is another big news! Thalaivi director AL Vijay and Aishwarya have welcomed the little bundle of joy in their lives on May 30. The couple is blessed with a boy! Malayalam Actress Amala Paul’s Ex-husband AL Vijay Ties the Knot Again, Deiva Thirumagal Director Marries R Aishwarya.

AL Vijay’s brother, actor Udhaya, shared a post on Twitter and announced about it. He wrote, “Yes..IAM A PERIYAPPA now..Brother Director VIJAY And AISHWARYA VIJAY blessed with baby boy at 11.25am ...Happppyyyyyyyy....Soooo happpy....” Congratulatory messages for the newly blessed parents, AL Vijay and Aishwarya, are showering across social media platforms. Amala Paul on Ex-husband AL Vijay’s Second Marriage: I Wholeheartedly Wish Him a Happy Married Life.

Actor Udhayaa’s Tweet

Yes..IAM A PERIYAPPA now..Brother Director VIJAY And AISHWARYA VIJAY blessed with baby boy at 11.25am ...Happppyyyyyyyy....Soooo happpy....@onlynikil — Udhaya (@ACTOR_UDHAYAA) May 30, 2020

This second marriage for AL Vijay. The director was earlier married to actress Amala Paul. The duo had met on the sets of Deiva Thirumagal and dated for a brief period before getting hitched. They tied the knot in June 2014, but their marriage lasted hardly for three years. Vijay and Amala were granted divorced in February 2017. On getting to know about Vijay’s second marriage, Amala had extended her good wishes by stating, “Vijay is a very sweet man. A fantastic human. I wholeheartedly wish him a happy married life and wish the couple lots of babies.”