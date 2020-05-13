Choti Sarrdaarni Actress Mansi Sharma and Husband Yuvraaj Hans Blessed With Baby Boy (View Pic)

Mansi Sharma and Yuvraaj Hans blessed with baby boy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Mansi Sharma, who was last seen in Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni welcomed a baby boy along with husband Yuvraj Hans on Tuesday, May 12. The couple took to Instagram to announce the big news. Hans took to Instagram and wrote, "It's a baby boy." He later also shared a picture post of the little munchkin holding his finger. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple, who are thrilled to welcome their little one. Mansi and Yuvraj tied the knot on February 21, 2019 in a big fat Indian wedding. The couple announced their pregnancy through a picture from their baby shower. Choti Sarrdaarni Actress Mansi Sharma Expecting Her First Child With Husband Yuvraj Hans (View Post).

Considering the gloom and doom that the COVID-19 situation has brought, it is a delight to hear some good news and we are more than happy for the couple. Sharing an adorable picture of their newborn, singer Yuvraaj Hans wrote, "Dont Worry Mamma And Papa Will Always Hold Your Hand And Guide You Forever.....Welcome #babyhans." Mansi too shared the same on her Instagram story. Wedding Picture of Mariam Khan Actress Mansi Sharma and Yuvraj Hans Out Now! View Pics and Videos.

Actress Mansi Sharma and actor-singer Yuvraaj Hans got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot on February 21, 2019 in Jalandhar. Sharma has been a popular face on Television has been a part of shows such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mahabharat and Chandra Nandni.